Kanam rejects call for all-party meeting on ‘narcotic jihad’

Thiruvananthapuram

22 September 2021 23:36 IST

He decries use of religion to divide society

Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran has rejected the Opposition demand for an all-party meeting on the “narcotic jihad” controversy.

Mr. Rajendran said in Kannur on Wednesday that political parties had not precipitated the dispute over the narcotic jihad statement. The controversy was the creation of religious leaders. At the current stage, an all-party meet would achieve nothing.

He urged the Pala bishop to introspect about his controversial sermon. Mr. Rajendran said, ideally, the prelate should withdraw or rectify the polarising statement.

Mr. Rajendran also decried the use of religion to divide society. He said Pope Francis had cautioned against the trend recently. He said the pontiff had asked people to view each other as brothers and sisters and not enemies.

Govt. inaction

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said wilful inaction on the part of the government to mitigate tension between two communities served the divisive agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan had met the Pala bishop and later declared the “chapter closed.” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revisited the closed chapter by raising the issue again on Tuesday.

Mr. Satheesan urged Mr. Vijayan to at least call a conference of religious leaders to settle the issue. The Chief Minister had done little to mitigate communal tensions in Kerala, he said.