Kanam rejects Annie’s statement on police

Thiruvananthapuram

04 September 2021 21:44 IST

Days after CPI leader Annie Raja hit out at the Kerala Police over increasing atrocities against women, the party's State chief Kanam Rajendran has rejected the remarks and said the State leadership has no complaint about the functioning of the police.

“No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticised the functioning of the police in the State. The State unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force,” the CPI State secretary told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought over the issue.

Terming the woman leader’s criticism as the party's ‘internal matter’, he said there was no need for making it a public controversy.

The CPI is a key partner in Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

He said the State unit had already conveyed its stand on the matter to both Ms. Raja and the national leadership during the ongoing party meeting there.

Putting the Left government in a fix, Ms. Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, had on Wednesday alleged that inaction of the police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the State.