Kanam justifies Chief Secretary’s visit to Gujarat

‘Expansion not on the immediate agenda of LDF’

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that adopting e-governance technology for better public service delivery transcends partisan politics.

Opposition parties, deprived of avenues to attack the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, had read politics into Chief Secretary V.P. Joy’s visit to Gujarat to study if its e-governance model suited Kerala.

The LDF would examine the report and take a final call.

Mr. Rajendran scotched speculation that the LDF would open its ranks for the Indian Union Muslim League as “suggested” by front convener E.P. Jayarajan. “Expansion is not on the immediate agenda of the LDF,” he said.

Action on K-Rail protesters

Mr. Rajendran appeared to justify the police action on anti-SilverLine (K-Rail) protesters with the rider that it should not degrade into third-degree.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Rajendran said: “the police are constitutionally bound to prevent those who hinder officials from discharging their official duties. They cannot embrace or cuddle the opposers. The police should arrest and remove demonstrators from the spot. However, officers have no right or authority to brutalise dissenters.”

The LDF had the mandate to implement K-Rail. The LDF did not decide the roster of attendees at the K-Rail debate organised by the corporation. "No traveller would make a complaint that his commute was fast and safe. People looked forward to moving across Kerala in an instant. A few should not derail their dream," he said.

He debunked “media conjecture” that the CPI was critical of the CPI(M). “In party meetings, many arguments and viewpoints crop up. Contrarian views also matter. However, they need not necessarily reflect the CPI’s stance. Members unanimously decide the party line after analysing issues from various angles.”

Mr. Rajendran said a section of the media seemed intent on depicting the CPI as at odds with the CPI(M) on development issues.

More youths in ranks

The CPI would bring more youth into the leadership ranks. It would emphasise the inclusion of more women and activists from marginalised sections. The CPI has decided to set 75 as the age bar for State executive members and 65 for branch and mandalam secretaries.