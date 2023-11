November 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has applied for three months’ leave owing to health reasons. The State executive committee, which will meet on November 30, is expected to decide on the request.

Mr. Rajendran, a diabetic who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kochi, recently had his right foot amputated to contain the spread of an infection.