Kanakamala case: NIA court finds six guilty

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases here on Monday found six accused guilty in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) module case.

The NIA’s case was that the accused had allegedly declared allegiance to the terror outfit IS and hammered out plans to launch terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring States.

Those convicted by the NIA court are Manseed Muhmood, alias Omar Al Hindi of Thalassery, Swalih Mohammed of Chelad, Rashid Ali of Coimbatore, Ramshad of Kuttiyadi, and Safvan and Moinuddin.

However, the court acquitted Jasim N.K., granting him the benefit of doubt.

The accused were found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), including offences for associating with a terrorist organisation, raising funds, and holding camps for the terrorist outfit. They were also found guilty under Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

The Kanakamala case came to light in October 2016 when the NIA raided a clandestine meeting held by members of an IS-inspired terror module at Kanakamala in Kannur district and took the participants into custody.

Attack plan

Further investigation revealed that the accused were planning to attack foreigners, especially Jews, visiting Vattakkanal, near Kodaikanal, prominent political leaders, and an event of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kochi.

They had also allegedly conspired to attack high court judges, senior police officers, rationalists, and Muslims belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect, with the intention of committing terror acts in India, to be claimed by the IS.

Sajeer, another accused in the case, was reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan.