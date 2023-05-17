Kanakakunnu Palace to host ‘Ente Keralam’ expo from May 20 to 27

May 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega expo to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will be held on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises from May 20 to 27. The week-long event will be jointly inaugurated by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and Transport Minister Antony Raju at 11 a.m. on May 20. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony of the State-level celebrations at the Putharikandam Maidan at 5 p.m. on the same day.

Nearly 100 exhibition stalls will be set up in air-conditioned pavilions to sensitise the public to the services of various government departments. Fourteen departments will also establish stalls to provide various services for free. Over a 100 sales stalls will offer the products of government and public sector undertakings at discounted rates. A food fair will present a wide array of cuisine. Musical evenings are expected to draw large crowds to the Nishagandhi auditorium. Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar will lead the performance at 8 p.m. on the inaugural day. The Oorali band will perform on the concluding day. Entry is free to the venue of the fair that will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days until May 27.

On taluk-level adalats

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sivankutty, Mr. Anil, and Mr. Raju said the grievance redressal adalats that were organised in all of the six taluks in the district as a prelude to the expo were immensely successful. Each adalat witnessed the participation of roughly 2,000 people.

They claimed that several applications that had gathered dust in various offices were resolved during the programme. A total of 19,432 applications were received for the programme, 13,945 of them online. Final orders have already been issued for 5,827 applications.

A majority of applications received at the adalats sought below the poverty line (BPL) cards. Nearly 150 priority ration cards were distributed at each adalat, they added.