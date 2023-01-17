Kamman Kulam to be made a monument

January 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kamman Kulam, a slice of Kerala’s Dalit history that had remained in a neglected state for long, will be a monument shortly.

The pond, located on the premise of Kollam district panchayat office, is linked to Kallumala Samaram, a landmark subaltern revolt also known as Perinad Mutiny.

During the early 1900s lower caste women were not allowed to cover their upper body and there were restrictions on wearing ornaments made of metals.

As a sign of their inferior caste status Dalit women were made to wear stone necklaces and the revolt was for the freedom to dress.

After a meeting held by Sadhujana Paripalana Sangham leader Gopaldas to challenge the custom ended up in a clash, several cases were filed against the Dalits.

Later Ayyankali intervened and the women threw away their stone necklaces at a historic meeting held at Kollam. It was advocate Elanjikkal John who appeared for the Dalits and since his clients couldn’t afford the fee, they dug a pond for him which was later known as Kamman Kulam. “Since there is no proper documentation of the event, we decided to inscribe it in terracotta on a wall constructed next to the pond. The district panchayat had set aside ₹50 lakh for protecting the pond and documenting its history,” says district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel.

Meanwhile, people have also come forward pointing out some factual errors in the note prepared to be added to the memorial plaque.

According to them, the phrase Ayyankali-led Perinad Mutiny is incorrect. “Ayyankali did not participate in the protest at Perinad. It was Gopaladasa who led the meeting of lower-caste people which led to the Perinad Mutiny on October 24, 1924.

Other leaders including Kurumban Daivathan, Vellikkara Chothi, Kandankali, Visakham Thevan, Thiruwarp Kattan, Charathan Solomon and Seetankan were also present at the meeting.

Also, a picture of Elanjikkal John should be included in the memorial wall,” says author and activist Babu Panmana.