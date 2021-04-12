KAMCO’s power tillers, reapers make their way to Assam

KAMCO’s power tiller being loaded for transportation in a Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) to Changsari in Assam.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 April 2021 01:14 IST

Train carrying them expected to reach Changsari after 4 days

A Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET), carrying power tillers and power reapers manufactured by the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (KAMCO) Angamali, were dispatched early on Sunday to Changsari, Assam.

The PCET special, with 24 fully loaded High Capacity Parcel Van (VPH), is expected to reach Changsari on the fourth day.

This is the first instance that a full rake formation of KAMCO agro machineries are being dispatched in a time-tabled parcel special train by the Railways.

Reliable transport

The Railways has been providing reliable and economic transport for KAMCO agro machines since January 26, 2017, when the first consignment carrying 28 tillers were dispatched to Dimapur in Nagaland. So far, the machines were moved through parcel units of trains to locations in Orissa, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Eighty percent of KAMCO’s products are transported to eastern and northeastern areas and remaining to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

KAMCO found transportation through rail economical since the cost of such a transport comes down by 44% and the transit time to five days instead of 15 days by road.

Power tillers, which are essentially mini-tractors with two wheels and rotary tillers, are preferred over the tractors by the small farmers.

Revenue earner

Transportation by rail in parcel vans is safe, speedy, and cheaper, and the division has latched on to the opportunity, as it will fetch revenue for the Railways at a time when it is trying to increase freight movement by all means.