Kamaruddin shifted to ICU

MLA’s condition normal, says doctor

Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin, who is in remand in connection with a gold jewellery investment fraud case, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, on Thursday.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness. Abnormalities were found in his ECG, blood pressure, and sugar level. He also complained of backache. According to K. Sudeep, Medical Superintendent, MCH, an angiogram has been taken and an angioplasty cannot be ruled out.

Dr. Sudeep said the MLA was diabetic and three years ago, he had developed cardiac problems. However, he had refused to undergo treatment then. The MLA’s condition was normal now, he added.

On Monday, the MLA was examined by doctors at General Hospital, Kasaragod. However, he was taken back to the Kanhangad sub-jail after the medical reports showed normal health indicators.

Bail plea hearing

Mr. Kamaruddin was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded. The court has adjourned hearing of the MLA’s bail application to November 24.