Kamaruddin moves HC against police case

KOCHI

16 October 2020 20:00 IST

Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin has moved the Kerala High Court to quash the registration of police cases against him.

The legislator was arraigned as the second accused in a cheating case booked by the Chandera police, Kasaragod.

The petitioner submitted that there was no prima facie case against him and the booking of the case amounted to abuse of process of law. The case was the result of a politically motivated action of the ruling front. A complaint of civil nature was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which amounted to the abuse of process of law, he submitted.

He submitted that the ruling front was using the complaint of some of the investors/shareholders of a company to influence the police to register criminal case against him.

He further submitted that he had not cheated anyone as the director or chairman of any company and had not withdrawn any amount from the company at any stage. No assets of the company were misused. However, the company incurred heavy loss as several shareholders withdrew their shares as dividend was paid without actuarial returns, he said.