Kamaruddin has embezzled money for starting college: SFI

KASARAGOD

24 September 2020 09:01 IST

‘College is functioning violating norms’

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has alleged that Indian Union Muslim League’s Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin and district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer had collected ₹5 lakh each from 85 people for starting the Trikaripur Arts and Science College and did not pay the investors the promised dividends or return the money.

SFI district secretary Albin Mathew said here on Wednesday that Mr. Kamaruddin, as chairman, and Mr. Basheer, as treasurer of the Trikaripur Education and Charitable Trust, had collected the money as investment for starting the college in 2013. But the college even now functions from Euro Towers, a shopping complex, which has no permission from the local panchayat.

Wetland and Wakf land

Mr. Mathew alleged that for seven years the trust had managed to renew the affiliation to Kannur University every year, at first by showing a piece of land categorised as wetland and then some land belonging to Peace International at Padanna. The university cancelled the affiliation in 2017-2018 when the trust could not construct the building at the land of Peace International.

He said the trust got the affiliation again, this time by showing a piece of land of Gem International School, which was reportedly part of a Wakf board property. Soon allegations of attempts to divert and sell the Wakf land cropped up, he said. The university cancelled the affiliation for 2020-21 citing lack of infrastructure and facilities and the trust approached the High Court and secured an interim order. According to the trust the construction could not be started owing to COVID-19.

Principal K.V. Unnikrishnan said he was unaware of the allegations on embezzlement. Though the last Syndicate had approved the affiliation, the Vice Chancellor cancelled it and now the college had received an interim order from the High Court of Kerala for relocating the college in five months.

Mr. Kamaruddin could not be contacted on phone despite repeated attempts.

Sources said the MLA stepped down as chairman of the trust two days ago.