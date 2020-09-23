Kamaruddin cheated 80 people for starting college: SFI

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has come out with fresh cheating allegations against MLA M.C. Kamaruddin and district panchayat president, A.G.C. Basheer.

Albin Mathew, district secretary, SFI said that Mr. Kamaruddhin, who is the chairman and Mr. Basheer, as treasurer of Trikaripur Education and Charitable Trust, took ₹5 lakh from 85 people for starting Trikaripur Arts and Science College in 2013.

He alleged that the college is functioning inside Euro Towers, a shopping complex in complete violation of the norms. The trust collected the money from the people as an investment for starting the college. However, they cheated the investors of promised dividends and even did not return the money, he claimed.

The college operation violates the requirement to own a building within three years. But even after seven years, the college managed to get the affiliation of Kannur university, while still in a temporary building.

He claimed that the trust got affiliation by showing the land, which is a wetland. The trust managed to influence then university syndicate to get the affiliation, Mathew alleged.

They managed to extend the affiliation by submitting the document of the land belonging to Peace International School near Padana and later the Wakf land, he observed.

The University cancelled the affiliation in 2017-2018 when they could not construct the building at Peace International school. Later they received the affiliation by showing the land of Gem International school, which was reportedly part of the Wakf board. However, soon this land also came in controversy following allegations that there is an attempt to divert and sell the Wakf land, he pointed.

The university cancelled the affiliation of the college based on the order of vice-chancellor, who cited lack of infrastructure and facilities as the reason. However, the college approached the high court and got an interim order. The college also cited that the construction could not be started due to COVID-19, Mr. Mathew said.

Principal of the college K.V. Unnikrishnan, said that he is unaware of the investment allegation. He said that the last syndicate had approved their affiliation. However, the Vice Chancellor cancelled the orders, against which they approached the High Court and received an interim order for relocating the college in five months.

Meanwhile, sources said that following a series of allegations against him, Mr. Kamaruddin decided to step down as the Chairman of the Trikaripur Education and Charitable Trust two days back.