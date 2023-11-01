HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kamal Hassan says Kerala model is his lodestar in politics

November 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kamal Hassan on Wednesday said the Kerala model of development and welfare was his lodestar in politics.

Mr. Hassan, who dons several roles in life, appeared speaking at the Keraleeyam festival’s inaugural venue as the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, a political party he formed to fight for social justice in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

He said Kerala topped the chart in literacy, public health, social welfare, hygiene, and quality of life index. Kerala’s decentralised government was a model for the whole country. “As a politician and artiste, I have learned much from Kerala,” Mr. Hassan added.

He said cinema and stage had an outsize impact on Kerala’s development. The art forms helped inculcate a civic sense that paved the way for a socially responsive, secular, and democratic polity.

Mr. Hassan also lauded Kerala’s People’s Plan campaign that gave the public a say in development and planning. Its resilient public health system effectively retarded the COVID-19 pandemic and other virus outbreaks, including Nipah.

Kerala’s politics was immensely accessible and responsive to the people. He lauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.