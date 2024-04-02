Kamal Hassan hails Shailaja on video

April 02, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Hassan recently released a video in support of K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

On the video, Mr. Hassan says, in Malayalam, that Kerala had been a role model in controlling COVID-19 in the country in which Ms. Shailaja’s leadership role was crucial. “We have not forgotten how the international media carried reports praising her. Ms. Shailaja has gained respect across the globe through her thoughts and action. The United Nations has recognised her work too,” he said.

Pointing out that States such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu had been facing a lot of challenges from the Centre, Mr. Hassan said that leaders such as Ms. Shailja could effectively fight against them inside and outside Parliament. He also hailed her efforts to control the Nipah outbreak in 2018.