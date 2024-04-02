GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kamal Hassan hails Shailaja on video

April 02, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Hassan recently released a video in support of K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

On the video, Mr. Hassan says, in Malayalam, that Kerala had been a role model in controlling COVID-19 in the country in which Ms. Shailaja’s leadership role was crucial. “We have not forgotten how the international media carried reports praising her. Ms. Shailaja has gained respect across the globe through her thoughts and action. The United Nations has recognised her work too,” he said.

Pointing out that States such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu had been facing a lot of challenges from the Centre, Mr. Hassan said that leaders such as Ms. Shailja could effectively fight against them inside and outside Parliament. He also hailed her efforts to control the Nipah outbreak in 2018.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.