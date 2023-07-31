ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyanathandu in Idukki gets tourism boost with Hill Garden project

July 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

Kattappana municipality prepares DPR with assistance from Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Kalyathandu hills near Kattappana in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Kattappana municipality is set to implement a Hill Garden tourism project at the Kalyanathandu hills near Kattappana in Idukki. According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the project with the assistance of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra.

Joy Vettikuzhi, former Kattappana municipal chairman, said the DPR which envisions a 6.5-crore Hill Garden tourism project has been submitted to the Idukki District Collector. The project includes a watch tower, ticket counter, cafeteria, fencing, toilet block and children’s playground, among other amenities. The municipality has already allotted ₹30 lakh towards constructing a watch tower at Kalyanathandu.

Mr. Vettikzuhi said the DPR submitted to Collector also seeks to obtain revenue land at Kalyanathandu through a lease agreement with Kattappana municipality. “The District Collector can allot 5 acres of revenue land to the municipality for the purpose. When it receives the revenue land, the municipality will develop the Kalyanathandu hills as a major tourism hub in Idukki,” he said, adding that the tourism project will be completed with the help of MP and MLA funds.

Mr. Vettikuzhi said the project is aimed at attracting tourists from Thekkady and Munnar to Kalyanathandu. “The place has a vast tourism potential and can become a major tourism destination in the district,” he said.

According to officials, the Kalyanathandu hills are situated around 5 km from Kattappana on the Puliyanmala-Thodupuzha state highway.

The stunning view of the catchment area of the Idukki reservoir and the hills are major attractions for tourists. In August 2016, the hills of Kalyanathandu witnessed a flowering of Neelakurinji.

