Kalpetta Municipality to have new town hall

The Kalpetta Municipality is planning to construct a new town hall building at a cost of ₹5 crore.

The proposed building will be constructed on 60 cents owned by the civic body after dismantling the 40-year-old structure, which is in a dilapidated state, Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Keyemthodi said. The civic body is in the process of beautifying Kalpetta town by widening roads, setting up street lights, improving cleaning work, and planting flower plants on both sides of roads, he added.

The municipal council plans to complete the construction of the town hall in a time-bound manner.

The authorities have already held preliminary discussions with officials of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, and the latter is preparing a detailed project report.

The project envisages setting up an auditorium with modern amenities to accommodate up to 400 persons at a time, a food court for 200 persons with kitchen and toilets, a balcony to accommodate 150 persons, two conference halls with a seating capacity of 30 persons each and parking facilities.

The facility will enable organisation of public events at affordable rates, Mr. Mujeeb said.

Funds for the project will be raised from the Plan fund of the civic body and through loans, he added.