Kalpetta Municipality begins town beautification works

Flower plants to be placed on road sides, urban area to be cleaned twice a day

The Kalpetta Municipality began the first phase of beautification works of the town with the cooperation of various merchants’ bodies on Saturday.

The civic body would beautify around a 1-km stretch of the town, from the old bus stand to the traffic junction during the first phase, Municipal Chairman Keyamthodi Mujeeb told The Hindu. Apart from placing flower plants on both the sides of roads in the town, cleaning works would be performed in the morning and evening every day to keep the town neat and tidy, Mr. Mujeeb said.

The civic body has also earmarked a ₹1.42-crore project to install street lights as a part of the beautification work, he said. Merchants had contributed 500 ornamental plants worth ₹2.5 lakh. The plants were put up on the sides of the National Highway 766.

“We are planning to beautify the entire town by erecting flower plants on both the highway side during the second phase and the civic body has earmarked ₹5 lakh for the purpose”, Mr. Mujeeb said. The project would be completed in six months, he said.

T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated the beautification work.