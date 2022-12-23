Kalpathy to have unique place in tourism map: Riyas

December 23, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas visited Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy Temple at Kalpathy on Friday.

The Minister saw the renovated chariot of the Chathapuram temple, for which the Tourism department had contributed ₹5 lakh.

The people of Kalpathy received Mr. Riyas by draping him with a shawl. Addressing them at a function organised jointly by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) and the Chathapuram Grama Samooham, Mr. Riyas said that Kalpathy would have a unique place in Kerala’s tourism map.

Offering the government’s continued support for Kalpathy Ratholsavam, Mr. Riyas said that Kalpathy was known not merely for its car festival, but also for its heritage and intellect.

Kerala Brahmana Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman presided over the function. KBS district president N.A. Ganeshan, north zone secretary M.R. Krishnan, district secretary Kumar M.L., and Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy Temple secretary C.V. Murali, spoke.