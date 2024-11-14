 />
Kalpathy gears up for grand chariot convergence on Friday

Published - November 14, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees pull the decorated chariot carrying the deity from Manthakkara Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple through the streets of Kalpathy, during the second day of annual chariot festival in Palakkad on Thursday.

Devotees pull the decorated chariot carrying the deity from Manthakkara Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple through the streets of Kalpathy, during the second day of annual chariot festival in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The heritage streets of Kalpathy were abuzz with excitement as the ongoing car festival entered its ninth day on Thursday, with the chariots of Sree Visalakshi Sameta Viswanathaswamy Temple and Manthakkarai Maha Ganapathy Temple being pulled along.

The stage has been set for the grand finale of the festival. A Rathasangamam or convergence of all the chariots of the four temples involved in the festival will mark the culmination of the festivities on Friday night.

Apart from Sree Visalakshi Sameta Viswanathaswamy Temple, Kalpathy, and Mandakkarai Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple, New Kalpathy, the other two temples involved in the festival are Sree Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple, Old Kalpathy, and Sree Prasanna Maha Ganapathy Temple, Chathapuram. The chariots of all those temples will gather in front of the Viswanathaswamy temple on Friday night.

Thousands of devotees flocked to Kalpathy to witness the majestic procession on Thursday. Devotees pulled the chariots with social and religious zest. Pulling the chariots of the deities is considered a sacred privilege by devotees.

