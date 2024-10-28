Kalpathy envoys visit Mayavaram ahead of festival

Representatives of the four Kalpathy temples involved in organising the famous Kalpathy Rathotsavam visited Mayavaram (Mayiladuthurai) and Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, reliving the roots and origin of the Tamil Brahmin community settled in Kalpathy and other Agraharas across the State.

The visit to the Tamil Nadu temple towns attained significance especially as it was days ahead of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam or car festival beginning on November 6.

The Kalpathy envoy represented Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, Mandakkarai Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple, Sree Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple and Sree Prasanna Maha Ganapathy Temple, the four temples involved in the conduct of the festival.

The dates of the Rathotsavam coincide with the chariot festival taking place at Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai during the last ten days of the month Aippasi and in Malayalam month Thulam. This year’s Kalpathy Rathotsavam is being conducted from November 6 to 16.

The Kalpathy envoy met Veda-Sivagama Patasala principal A.V. Swaminatha Sivacharyar and Vittal Rukmini Samstan head Jayakrishna Deekshitar.

The team visited Mayavaram Mayuranathar Temple, Kumbakonam Adi Kumbeswarar Temple, Thiruppananthal Sree Periyanayaki Sametha Sree Chenjadai Appar Temple, Moovalur Mangalambikai Sametha Sri Marga Sahayeswarar Kovil, Thiruvidaimarudur Mahalingeshwarar Temple and Kumbakonam Sarangapani Swami Temple.

History of migration

The temples at Kalpathy came up more than six centuries ago following the migration of people from areas such as Mayooranathapuram, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Tiruchy. Kalpathy is one of the earliest settlements of the Tamil Brahmin community who migrated.

The migration, according to historians, had begun from the 13th century. Members of the Brahmin community, scholars well-versed in Veda, Sastras, Puranas, Agamas, moved to the land ruled by the Raja of Palakkad on invitation by the ruler and started settling.

The migration took place in an orderly and organised manner. The migrant Brahmins needed trusted labour for the construction of their houses. Thus mason, carpenters and others involved in making pots and vessels were part of the migration, as well as cultivators who could farm the lands allotted to the Brahmins. The priests could not change their diet, especially their habit of cooking with sesame oil. Thus, the workers who crushed sesame seeds for oil were also among the most essential members of this new composite community living. These communities settled near the Agraharams and still maintain the language, culture and customs of their homeland and ancestors.

The four temples follow the Veda-Agama scriptures and the rituals are performed in accordance with the Mayavaram Temple pattern. Vedic scholars from all parts of the country arrive during the festival days and recite the four Vedas in full. Six decorated chariots will be taken out in processions along the Agraharams.

Kalpathy Rathotsavam is a nationally known event that brings people from far and wide. With its art, cultural, social and secular contents, Rathotsavam is a socially uniting and energising occasion for the young and the aged.