HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalpathy delegation visits Mayiladuthurai

The visit to Tamil Nadu temples was a ritual and considered auspicious, as the festival of Mayuranathaswamy Temple at Mayiladuthurai is widely believed to be the forebear of Kalpathy car fest.

October 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates from Kalpathy offering Kalpathy car festival booklets at Mayiladuthurai temple on Sunday.

Delegates from Kalpathy offering Kalpathy car festival booklets at Mayiladuthurai temple on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation from Kalpathy visited Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur temples in Tamil Nadu on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Kalpathy car festival.

The visit to Tamil Nadu temples was a ritual and considered auspicious, as the festival of Mayuranathaswamy Temple at Mayiladuthurai is widely believed to be the forebear of Kalpathy car fest.

The Tamil Brahmins who came to Kerala in the 13th century and made settlements at several places, including Kalpathy, were believed to have been from Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur. “They were Vedic scholars, and they continued their traditional scholarship and other skills after settling here,” said K.S. Krishna, president of the New Kalpathy Gramajana Samooham.

The Kalpathy car festival or Ratholsavam is a replica of the car festival being held at Mayiladuthurai in the last 10 days of the Tamil month of Aippasi. The people at Kalpathy have been celebrating the 10-day car festival for centuries coinciding with the Mayiladuthurai festival.

“There is no festival for us without commemorating our forebears and forefathers. That’s why our delegation visited the temples in Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur, and sought their blessings,” said Mr. Krishna.

The delegation submitted the Kalpathy festival booklets at the Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur temples, and invited their counterparts there to the Kalpathy festival. C.V. Murali Ramanathan, Chathapuram Gramajana Samooham secretary, led the delegation.

Four major temples of Kalpathy are involved in the annual car festival being held here in November. The officials of the Sri Visalakshi Sametha Sri Viswanatha Swamy Devaswom, Manthakkara Sri Mahaganapathy Temple (New Kalpathy), Sri Lakshminarayana Perumal Temple (Old Kalpathy), and Prasanna Mahaganapathy Temple (Chathapuram), held discussions with the district revenue and police authorities.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the festival. The police will be involved in controlling the crowds as well as the vehicular traffic. There will be traffic restrictions to the roads leading to Kalpathy.

Special care will be taken to prevent the outbreaks of any communicable diseases during the festival. Even while ensuring uninterruptible power and water supply, noise and environment pollution will be minimised. Kalpathy officials demanded that efforts to control the crowds and the traffic should not affect the centuries-old Agrahara traditions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.