Kalpathy chariots to start rolling from today

Published - November 12, 2024 08:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The chariots for the ongoing Kalpathy car festival are undergoing final modifications in Kalpathy, Palakkad on Tuesday, in preparation for the event’s concluding days. The grand finale of the Kalpathy Ratholsavam will take place on November 15. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

Wooden chariots will start rolling along the streets of Kalpathy from Wednesday as the 11-day celebrations of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam will reach its climax. The chariots of the four temples involved in the Rathotsavam will roll until Friday night, when they converge in front of the main temple.

The four temples conducting the festival are Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, Kalpathy; Mandakkarai Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple, New Kalpathy; Sree Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple, Old Kalpathy; and Sree Prasanna Maha Ganapathy Temple, Chathapuram.

Various rites were being held at those temples since the festival began on November 6. The Assembly byelection in Palakkad, scheduled for November 13, was postponed to November 20 in view of the festival.

Huge crowds are expected at Kalpathy from Wednesday. The culmination of the Rathotsavam will take place on Friday night when all the chariots carrying their respective deities will converge in front of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple.

There will be traffic restrictions from Olavakkode to Kalpmandapam between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 15. Heavy vehicles like tankers and trailers will have to wait at Walayar and Mundur until 10 p.m. Other vehicles will have to take Mundur-Parali route.

