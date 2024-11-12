Kalpathy chariots to start rolling from today

Wooden chariots will start rolling along the streets of Kalpathy from Wednesday as the 11-day celebrations of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam will reach its climax. The chariots of the four temples involved in the Rathotsavam will roll until Friday night, when they converge in front of the main temple.

The four temples conducting the festival are Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, Kalpathy; Mandakkarai Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple, New Kalpathy; Sree Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple, Old Kalpathy; and Sree Prasanna Maha Ganapathy Temple, Chathapuram.

Various rites were being held at those temples since the festival began on November 6. The Assembly byelection in Palakkad, scheduled for November 13, was postponed to November 20 in view of the festival.

Huge crowds are expected at Kalpathy from Wednesday. The culmination of the Rathotsavam will take place on Friday night when all the chariots carrying their respective deities will converge in front of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple.

There will be traffic restrictions from Olavakkode to Kalpmandapam between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 15. Heavy vehicles like tankers and trailers will have to wait at Walayar and Mundur until 10 p.m. Other vehicles will have to take Mundur-Parali route.