Kalpathy car festival to be held from November 7 to 17

Organisers seek Palakkad district administration’s support for smooth conduct of event

The organisers of the famed Kalpathy Rathotsavam (car festival) have approached the Palakkad district authorities demanding the latter’s intervention for the smooth conduct of the mega festival from November 7 to 17.

A joint memorandum by the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Sree Viswanathaswamy Devaswom, New Kalpathy Gramajana Samooham, Pazhaya Kalpathy Grama Brahmana Samooham, and the Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy temple appealed to District Collector Mrunmai Joshi to ensure that the festival goes trouble-free as a huge crowds are expected for the event taking place after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will be conducted jointly by the four temple authorities. They said that the crowds turning up for this year’s festival could be the largest in recent times. “A lot of people missed the festival in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 restrictions,” said C.V. Murali, secretary of the Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy temple.

Crowd management

The organisers sought the help of the Collector to ensure free movement of people by avoiding overcrowding, especially when the chariots are pulled by the devotees on November 14, 15 and 16. “The movement and pace of the temple car are human controlled. Crowd management is extremely important when the chariots roll along the roads of Kalpathy,” said Mr. Murali.

They also sought the district administration’s help in protecting the heritage settings of the Kalpathy village during the festival. They demanded setting up of temporary washrooms at different places and dustbins at several points.

Another demand raised by the organisers was smoothening of the roads in view of the chariot movement on the last days of the festival. They said that any pits or cracks could cause the chariot to get stuck and even overturn.

Other demands

The organisers also demanded the Collector’s intervention in traffic regulation, uninterrupted power and water supply, precautions against accidents, safety of power, telephone and television cables, and facilitation for dozens of vendors reaching Kalpathy during the festival.

Those who signed the memorandum are Manikanta Varma, managing trustee of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Sree Viswanathaswamy Devaswom; K.S. Krishna and B. Chandrasekhar, president and secretary respectively of the New Kalpathy Gramajana Samooham; C.S. Krishnan, managing trustee of the Pazhaya Kalpathy Grama Brahmana Samooham; and Ramasubramaniam and C.V. Murali, Brahmaswom secretary and secretary respectively of the Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy temple.