Kalpathy car fest: a spectacle of faith and tradition

The ongoing festivities in connection with the famous Kalpathy Ratholsavam entered its final exciting phase on Wednesday afternoon when the chariots of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy temple started moving through the streets. It will reach a crescendo by Friday night.

Although the Ratholsavam is an 11-day celebration, the final three days when the chariots of the four temples carry their respective deities are considered the festival climax.

Hundreds of people reached Kalpathy on Wednesday to pull the chariots. The congregation is expected to increase on Thursday and Friday.

The temples

The festivities will reach their zenith when the chariots of the four temples involved in the festival, namely Sree Visalakshi Sameta Viswanathaswamy Temple, Kalpathy; Mandakkarai Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple, New Kalpathy; Sree Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple, Old Kalpathy; and Sree Prasanna Maha Ganapathy Temple, Chathapuram; converge in front of the Viswanathaswamy temple on Friday night.

The Assembly byelection in Palakkad, scheduled earlier for November 13, was postponed to November 20 in view of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam.

Candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were almost camping at Kalpathy as they expected to meet a good chunk of votes from the Agraharams.

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, LDF candidate P. Sarin and BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar attended the first day’s chariot fest along with different party leaders such as V.K. Sreekandan, MP, and BJP State president K. Surendran.

As many as 1,200 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam for three days. District Police Chief R. Anand and Assistant Superintendent of Police Aswathy Jiji led the security.

There were 300 police personnel on duty on Wednesday. As many as 310 will be on duty on Thursday, and on Friday there will be 590 police personnel. There will be traffic restrictions on Friday evening.

Migration of Tamil Brahmins

The Kalpathy festival owes its origins to the 14th-century migration of Tamil Brahmins to Palakkad. Inside the temples, rituals and worship adhere strictly to Tamil Brahmin traditions. However, outside, vibrant drum beats and chariot decorations reveal a distinct Kerala flair, blending two rich cultural heritage.

