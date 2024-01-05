Kalolsavam| Tunes of western music fill the hall as guitarists prove their prowess

January 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Young musicians from around the State took the audience on a sonic voyage showcasing the rhythmic and stylistic versatility of guitar at St. Aloysius’ Higher Secondary School, Kollam, on Friday.

The tunes of western music resonated through the hall as guitarists showcased various playing styles on classical, acoustic and electric guitars on the second day of the 62nd State School Arts Festival winning the hearts of the audience with their excellent performance.

Choices

Many delighted the audience with pieces like Romanza (Romance de Amor), Amazing Grace, The Tulip Swing by Miroslaw Drozdzowski, Pipeline by The Chantays, Walk Don’t Run by The Ventures, Nothing Else Matters by Metallica and so on. A few others played original compositions.

While there were stray chords here and there, the performance by a number of the upcoming guitarists was impressive as their hands danced on the strings of their instruments with precision. Apart from playing soothing tunes, these talents proved that they could seamlessly shift between various genres. Most played a medley of tunes by changing between acoustic, classical and electric guitars adding qualities to their performance.

“It is my first experience as a contestant in the State School Arts Festival. I have been practising the instrument for more than a decade. I feel great to have performed in a competition like this, which will help me stay motivated and train harder,” says Devadarsan P., a student guitarist from SRMGHWHS Ramnagar in Kasaragod.

Christopher Sunny from St. Behanans Higher Secondary School, Vennikulam, in Pathanamthitta who played three spiritual hymns on electric guitar says that guitar as a competition item in the arts festival has helped in promoting and building up enthusiasm for the instrument in the State, especially among school students.

A total of 28 students participated in the competition in the higher secondary and high school categories. While six students each bagged A and B grades in the higher secondary category, two secured C grade. In the high school category, five won A grade, seven B grade, and one C grade.