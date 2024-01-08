GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalolsavam | Spectators throng venues, offering wholehearted support to talents

Art lovers in Kollam, which is hosting the State School Arts Festival after 14 years, move from venue to venue to savour the top-notch performances by students from across the State

January 08, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - KOLLAM

Navamy Sudhish
The main venue of the School Arts Festival at Asramam maidan was flooded following heavy rain on Sunday.

The main venue of the School Arts Festival at Asramam maidan was flooded following heavy rain on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Technical glitches, friction at some venues, and unexpected rain that disrupted the event at the main venue, the penultimate day of the 62nd State School Arts Festival was full of drama. But none of that could erode the festive spirit as all main venues were brimming with excitement and activity on Sunday. Since the district is hosting Asia’s biggest art festival after 14 years, a lot of people were moving around, hurrying from venue to venue to get a taste of the fete.

“The festival showcased a spectrum of events and we were spoilt for choice. For us it’s a unique experience and we have been visiting the venues all these days. We don’t get to attend such large-scale events everyday,” says Cincy Paul, a resident of Nallia, who is at the festival with her husband and sister-in-law.

The drama competition (HS) at Sopanam auditorium was one major event of the day and a lot of spectators thronged the venue from morning. Though hardly half the teams had completed their performance by 6 p.m., the audience participation was commendable as Kollam is also a land of prominent theatre groups.

Rain

The events on the main venue were Bharatanatyam (HS Girls) and group dance (HS), but torrential rain played spoilsport around 5 p.m. flooding the pandal and bringing the event to a standstill. Excavators were arranged as part of damage control and a lot of effort went into clearing the area before resuming group dance.

Keralanadanam, folk dance, mono act, mimicry and group song were some other events that attracted crowds.

