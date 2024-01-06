ADVERTISEMENT

Kalolsavam | Ottan Thullal runs in this family

January 06, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

M. Abhinand, who represents Palakkad district, is carrying on the legacy of his grandfather Kalamandalam Parameswaran, who has taught Thullal to several generations of performers, and mother Jayashree, a Thullal artiste and dance teacher.

S R Praveen
M. Abhinand with his grandfather Kalamandalam Parameswaran and mother Jayashree. All of them are Ottan Thullal performers.

Ottan Thullal runs in the family for M. Abhinand, who is representing Palakkad district at the Kerala State School Arts Festival this year. On his trip to Kollam, accompanying him are his grandfather Kalamandalam Parameswaran, who has been teaching him the art form since he was ten years of age, and his mother Jayashree, a Thullal artiste and dance teacher, who has won ‘A‘ grade in Ottan Thullal at the school arts fete in 1998.

“The art form has not changed at all over the years. My son is performing the same steps and reciting the same stories that I used to do during my school years. All the other dance forms have changed over the years and use contemporary themes. Thullal competitors still draw the literature from four of Kunchan Nambiar’s Thullal Krithis – Kalyana Sougandhikam, Santhana Gopalam, Garuda Garva Bhangam and Kiratham. They choose the fast-paced parts from these krithis, which enable eye catching performances, and usually drop the more emotional, slower ones,” says Ms. Jayashree

The major challenge for a Thullal performer is to learn the literature and sing along, while performing the fast-paced steps. The accompanying singers usually follow the vocals of the performer.

“Though the rules have been changed in recent years, allowing the performance of Sheethangan and Parayan Thullal also, most contestants prefer Ottan Thullal because of the beauty of the attire and the style of performance.

Most of them follow the structure and style perfected by Malabar Raman Nair, whose performances popularised the art form. These days, more girls are studying the art form compared to boys,” says Mr. Parameswaran, who has taught Thullal to several generations of performers.

