Kalolsavam, Kerala State School Arts Festival, to be held in Kollam from January 4

September 18, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Hindu Bureau
Conquerors of the stage: The Kasaragod team won the overall trophy in the Kudumbashree State Kalolsavam in Thrissur on June 4, 2023.

Conquerors of the stage: The Kasaragod team won the overall trophy in the Kudumbashree State Kalolsavam in Thrissur on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The State School Arts Festival will be held in Kollam district from January 4 to 8, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was announcing the schedule for school festivals and fairs at a press conference here on Monday.

The State School Sports Meet will be held in Thrissur district from October 16 to 20. Ernakulam district will host the Special School Arts Festival from November 9 to 11.

The State School Science Fair will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram district from November 30 to December 3.

Why is Kerala’s school arts festival special?

Award for The Hindu

The Hindu has bagged the award for the best comprehensive coverage (print-English) of the 61st State School Arts Festival held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7 earlier this year.

The award comprises a purse of ₹25,000 and a sculpture.

The award jury comprised K.K. Jacob, Executive Editor, Deccan Chronicle; Vinod Vysakhi, Registrar, Malayalam Mission; and V. Salin, Additional Director, Programmes and Culture, Information and Public Relations department.

