Kalolsavam| Intensity rules Kathaprasangam stage

January 08, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Venue 8 at Krist Raj Higher Secondary School is named after V. Sambasivan, Kathaprasangam legend and an unparalleled figure in the history of the art form. At his native district on the centenary year of Kathaprasangam, 16 contestants served a heady concoction of music, theatrics, and commentary.

The Kathaprasangam competition held on the last day of the State School Arts Festival saw diverse themes and styles of storytelling as the participants came up with some impressive acts on stage. Supported by the orchestra, they went for the steady build-up leading to the dramatic crescendo — the typical format of the genre. Since the art form has an innate versatility, everything from epics to innovative storylines were explored.

K.S. Anna Vaidehi, a Class 10 student from MSP HSS, Malappuram, presented ‘Oduvilathe Thalam’, a poignant tale of a tribal clan being tricked into mass vasectomy during the Emergency. Based on a documentary about the tribes on the verge of extinction, she also blended a few famous lines from Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan’s poem ‘Kurathi’ into her narrative. Gouri Chandana, a Class 9 student from Govt. HSS Vatakara Puthur, Kozhikode, took the audience to war-torn Sri Lanka as she evocatively mapped the story of its tragic protagonist Jeevalatha.

Sole male contestant

While Gouri N. Raj, a Class 8 student from St. Mary’s HSS Morakkala, Ernakulam, portrayed the inspiring life of V. T. Bhattathiripad, A.S. Divya Chandana from HSS Peringode, Palakkad, picked environmental justice as her theme. The competition was dominated by girls and the only male contestant, Adwaith S. Nair, a Class 10 student from HSS Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam, presented ‘Mahadanam,’ a story about the generosity of Karna in an impressive manner.

Seniors’ presence

Another factor that set the Kathaprasangam competition apart was the presence of several elderly persons among the audience. Some of them had managed to climb three sets of stairs leaning on walking sticks, disregarding their advanced years. They were the connoisseurs of Kathaprasangam, who said the art form was an integral part of their young and adult days. “I have attended umpteen Kathaprasangam recitals at temple festivals and other events. I am 78 now and I don’t think I will be there for another school festival,” says Joseph Antony.

Also present among the audience was Vasanthakumar Sambasivan, Kathaprasangam artiste and son of the late V. Sambasivan. “The children are coming out with a solid show. I am confident that the art form and my father’s legacy will live on,” he says.