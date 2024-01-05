Kalolsavam| In a first, psycho-social help desks at school arts festival

January 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

A peculiar announcement at the 62nd Kerala State Arts Festival venues has evoked some amount of curiosity among the participants. “If you have any anxiety or fears before your performances, don’t worry. Contact the psycho- social helpdesk at the venue for support”. The Women and Child Development department’s (WCD)‘s help desks are a novel initiative at this year’s festival, present across all the venues.

It all started as an experiment at the Kollam Revenue District Arts Festival this year, when a few counsellors from various Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) units in the district set up help desks at the venues.

A personal process

“When it was organised in the district, quite a few students and parents approached us with various issues. There was the case of a student who fainted during the competition, because of all the pressure and tension. We talk to them, try to address the issues that are troubling them, and share with them simple techniques to ease tension. But, since counselling is a very personal process, in-depth counselling will not be possible in such a public space. In such cases, we talk to them to address the immediate issues and refer them to experts or our psycho-social counsellors closer to the area they are residing,” says Devadeepthi Roy, psycho-social counsellor.

Parents’ approach

Some parents who came with enquiries ended up sharing their own issues, while others who reluctantly approached the desk set up outside the drama venue went back after asking for contact details of the closest counselling centre.

“This is also a part of an awareness campaign, so that people would find it easier to approach such facilities,” says G. Kala, another counsellor.