Kalolsavam| Drummers steal hearts with an impressive show on final day

January 08, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

Drummers are often an unlucky lot when it comes to visibility. While the vocalists and guitarists command all the attention up front, they often sit in a dark corner behind the massive drum kits which hide their faces, although it is their beats which sustain the songs and maintain the timing for everyone else. But, when it comes to solo performances, drummers, with their theatrical as well as lightning-quick movements, manage to hog the limelight more than most other instrumentalists or percussionists.

On the final day of the State School Arts Festival, the triple/jazz competition (HSS category) witnessed some impressive solo performances from budding drummers. Calling them ‘budding’ would be an understatement at least in the case of a few of them who have been relentlessly practising the art for eight to ten years. Many of them brought in subtle variations at unexpected junctures during their performance, displaying a level of understanding of the drum kit, which can be gained only by spending long hours with it.

Technical mastery

The performance of Goutham Krishna B.R. from Kozhikode was noted for its technical mastery and nuanced interpretation of minute tone shifts with a gentle tap on the hi-hat, a slight brush on the snare drum and a crushing shift to a double pedal assault. Some others, like Kasinadh K.V. from Thrissur, began slowly, building one layer over another, mirroring the effect created using loop stations.

Unlike some other competitions, the participants here did not seem to be arts-festival-oriented, rather the festival appeared to be mostly incidental in their journey with the percussion instrument. Nivedith Lalith R. from Pathanamthitta, who has been practising for more than nine years, has completed the Trinity College’s grade 4 classes for drumming. His performance was strung together from the things he learned from his grade notes.

Various genres

A few of them achieved a natural shift between genres, popping in a few dappankoothu beats at the fag end of a rock pattern.

In a field full of male performers, Gurupriya L. Jith was the sole female representation.

Although the competition name has a ‘triple’ referring to the triple drum, no competitor turned up with one. As many as 10 of a total of 16 students who competed ended up with ‘A’ grade.

