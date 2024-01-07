Kalolsavam| Dominance of Aranmula style at Vanchipattu competition

January 07, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

It was supposed to be a show of two dominant styles — Kuttanadan and Aranmula — in the Vanchipattu (boat song) competition on Sunday. Most of the participating teams in the event in the higher secondary category on the penultimate day of the 62nd State School Arts Festival, however, opted for the Aranmula style leaving the fans of the Kuttanadan style slightly upset.

While the devotional, poetic, and rhythmic songs characterising the Aranmula style filled the air at Government Girls High School, Kollam, the loud ‘aarpoo erro’ and energetic rendering of songs associated with the Kuttanadan style was heard only a few times.

Devotional

According to Vanchipattu trainers, these are two completely distinct styles. The Aranmula style is more devotional as it is sung by people taking offerings to Sree Parthasarathy Temple on palliyodams. The Kuttanadan style, on the other hand, is associated with farmers and the working class. While Vanchipattu songs associated with the Aranmula style are sung chantingly beginning at a slow pace with clapping, the Kuttanadan tunes are all about energy and involve snakeboat rowing movements signalling a celebratory mood.

“When it comes to competitions, students prefer the Aranmula style. It should also be noted that most Vanchipattu trainers are proficient only in the Aranmula style,” says R.K. Rakesh, a Vanchipattu trainer from Chennithala in Alappuzha.

A.K.K.R. Girls Higher Secondary School, Chelannur, Kozhikode, was one of the few teams that performed the Kuttanadan style in the competition. “When it comes to the State School Arts Festival, the Kuttanadan style is on a downward spiral. Compared to the Aranmula style, performing the Kuttanadan one involves more strain. If things go on like this, the Kuttanadan style will soon become a thing of the past,” says Ramesh Bhaskar, the trainer of A.K.K.R. Girls Higher Secondary School.

Mr. Bhaskar and a few other trainers at the festival venue demanded that the competition be split into two different events from the next arts fete onwards.

A total of 21 teams participated in the competition and 16 got ‘A’ grade.