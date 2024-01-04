GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalolsavam | Curtains go up on 62nd edition of Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam

Chief Minister inaugurates arts festival at Asramam Maidan in Kollam. He cautions against unhealthy competition in the fete as it would disturb young minds

January 04, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Choreographed performance of the official State School Arts Festival song by Asha Sharath and students at the Kerala State Youth Fest in Kollam on Thursday.

Choreographed performance of the official State School Arts Festival song by Asha Sharath and students at the Kerala State Youth Fest in Kollam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The government is considering the inclusion of tribal art forms as competition items in the State School Arts Festival, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the 62nd edition of the festival at Asramam Maidan in Kollam on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan urged the students to use art to create awareness about alcohol and drug abuse. The Chief Minister cautioned against unhealthy competition in the arts fete as it would disturb young minds. He urged the people to remain vigilant against the attempts to destroy unity in the society.

Earlier in the day, Director of General Education S. Shanavas hoisted the festival flag marking the beginning of the fete. It was followed by a cultural extravaganza. Students from Kasaragod Government Model Residential School performed Mangalamkali, a tribal art form. Actor and dancer Asha Sarath and students staged the dance adaptation of the welcome song.

Some 14,000 contestants will showcase their talents in 239 events in the five-day festival. Competitions are held across 24 venues.

Minister of General Education V. Sivankutty presided. Ministers K.N. Balagopal, K. Rajan, J. Chinchurani, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MPs N.K. Premachandran, Kodikunnil Suresh, A.M. Ariff, actor Nikhila Vimal and others attended the function.

