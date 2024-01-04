GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalolsavam | Curtains go up on 62nd edition of Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam

Over the next five days, this coastal town will witness a spectacle of arts with some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events. Competitions will be held across 24 venues

January 04, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 62nd Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam on January 4, 2024.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 62nd Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam on January 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival got under way with a colourful opening ceremony in Kollam on January 4 (Thursday). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fete at Asramam Maidan, the main venue of the event.

Over the next five days, this coastal town will witness a spectacle of arts with some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events. Competitions will be held across 24 venues. The organisers have set up a 60,000-sq.ft pandal at Asramam Maidan that can accommodate over 10,000 persons at a time. Thousands of arts enthusiasts from across the region are expected to throng the venues to witness their favourite events.

Mohiniyattom, Sanskrit drama, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Ghazal and group dance, among other competitions, will be held on the first day. A State-level appeal committee has been constituted to handle disputes over results.

Cultural extravaganza

Earlier in the day, Director of General Education S. Shanavas hoisted the festival flag marking the beginning of the fete. It was followed by a cultural extravaganza. Students from Kasaragod Government Model Residential School performed Mangalamkali, a tribal art form. Actor and dancer Asha Sarath and students staged the dance adaptation of the welcome song.

Minister of General Education V. Sivankutty presided over the inaugural function. Ministers K.N. Balagopal, K. Rajan, J. Chinchurani, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MPs N.K. Premachandran, Kodikunnil Suresh, A.M. Ariff, actor Nikhila Vimal and others attended the function.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kollam / Kerala State School Arts Festival

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.