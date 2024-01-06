Kalolsavam | Contemporary themes rule mono-act stage

January 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

Contemporary themes mostly ruled the mono-act stage at Krist Raj Higher Secondary School, Kollam, on Saturday.

Topics ranging from Manipur violence, Taliban rule in Afghanistan, man-animal conflict, child abuse to casteism and so on were presented by young artistes in the higher secondary (girls) category on the third day of the 62nd State School Arts Festival. Many of them succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention to gripping issues through their excellent acting and narration.

Shraddha Sunny of SJHSS Vellayamkudy, Idukki highlighted violence against women by enacting the violence in Manipur and the murder of a female doctor at Kottarakara in Kollam. Through the act, the contestant mocked the long silences of those in power on the Manipur issue and the increasing atrocities against women.

Athiya Fathima A., of GVHSS, Mananthavady in Wayanad, brought out issues plaguing the people of Afghanistan under the Taliban rule. She underlined the bleak future being faced by girls in the country as they have been denied their right to education since the Taliban takeover.

Bhadra Manoj C.V., of GHSS Maranchery in Malappuram, through her performance retold the story of Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for being a spy and arrested in 1994, raising questions about journalistic ethics.

Increasing child abuse cases was the theme of the act performed by Shivani S. Nair of GHSS Pala in Kannur. Riya Johny, of St.Teresa’s HSS Vazhappally in Kottayam, highlighted man-animal conflict and encroachment of forest land. Sainamol A.S., of GHSS Palayamkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram, brought out the ill effects of mobile and apps on the younger generation.

A total of 19 students participated in the competition and 15 got A grade.

