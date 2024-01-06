GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalolsavam | Contemporary themes rule mono-act stage

Topics ranging from Manipur violence, Taliban rule in Afghanistan, man-animal conflict, child abuse to casteism and so on were presented by young artistes in the higher secondary (girls) category.

January 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sam Paul A.
Mohamed Naeem C.S. of Mountseena EMHS, Pathiripala, Palakad, who bagged A grade in mono-act (HS Boys) at the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam on Saturday.

Mohamed Naeem C.S. of Mountseena EMHS, Pathiripala, Palakad, who bagged A grade in mono-act (HS Boys) at the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Contemporary themes mostly ruled the mono-act stage at Krist Raj Higher Secondary School, Kollam, on Saturday.

Topics ranging from Manipur violence, Taliban rule in Afghanistan, man-animal conflict, child abuse to casteism and so on were presented by young artistes in the higher secondary (girls) category on the third day of the 62nd State School Arts Festival. Many of them succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention to gripping issues through their excellent acting and narration.

Shraddha Sunny of SJHSS Vellayamkudy, Idukki highlighted violence against women by enacting the violence in Manipur and the murder of a female doctor at Kottarakara in Kollam. Through the act, the contestant mocked the long silences of those in power on the Manipur issue and the increasing atrocities against women.

Athiya Fathima A., of GVHSS, Mananthavady in Wayanad, brought out issues plaguing the people of Afghanistan under the Taliban rule. She underlined the bleak future being faced by girls in the country as they have been denied their right to education since the Taliban takeover.

Bhadra Manoj C.V., of GHSS Maranchery in Malappuram, through her performance retold the story of Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for being a spy and arrested in 1994, raising questions about journalistic ethics.

Increasing child abuse cases was the theme of the act performed by Shivani S. Nair of GHSS Pala in Kannur. Riya Johny, of St.Teresa’s HSS Vazhappally in Kottayam, highlighted man-animal conflict and encroachment of forest land. Sainamol A.S., of GHSS Palayamkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram, brought out the ill effects of mobile and apps on the younger generation.

A total of 19 students participated in the competition and 15 got A grade.

Related Topics

Kerala State School Arts Festival

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.