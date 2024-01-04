Kalolsavam| Arabanamuttu event features exceptional performances

January 04, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

They start with ‘As-salamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu’ holding the tambourine. The tempo of tappings change as the participants erupt into a brisk chorus. The mappila art form of Arabanamuttu may not be quite popular in this side of the State, but the event held at Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS featured some exceptional performances.

The 10-member team from PPMHSS, Malappuram, is brimming with energy and the students say it took them more than six months to perfect the steps. Jama-ath Higher Secondary School, Vaduthala, has been representing Alappuzha for over a decade. “It’s the second time I am participating in the State School Arts Festival, but this time we have come with a new production,” says Muhammed Faris, team member.

Arabanamuttu was a ritualistic performance confined to mosques and Muslim households in the past. “It was mainly performed during Ratheeb, a spiritual practice of the Muslim community. Earlier, Ratheeb and Arabanamuttu were held to prevent the spread of contagious diseases like smallpox. Its inclusion as an event in the festival made the art form really popular,” says Nizam Nasar, who has been training the students for several years.

Arabic baiths in praise of Allah and the Prophet are sung during the performance and the dancers move from nasheed (hymn) to the rhythm of ‘onnam kalam’ and ‘randam kalam’.

“The Arabana should touch various parts of the body in a synchronised manner. While ‘onnam kalam’ of the baith is all about devotion, the mood moves to ‘roudra’ in ‘randam kalam’. The art form is not simple and requires a lot of training, “ adds Mr. Nasar