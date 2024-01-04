GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalolsavam 2024 in photos | Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam

The 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival got under way with a colourful opening ceremony in Kollam on January 4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fete at Asramam Maidan, the main venue of the event which concludes on January 8.

January 04, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over five days, the coastal town of Kollam is set to witness a spectacle of arts with some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events in the Kerala State School Arts Festival. Competitions will be held across 24 venues. The organisers have set up a 60,000-sq.ft pandal at Asramam Maidan that can accommodate over 10,000 persons at a time. Thousands of arts enthusiasts from across the region are expected to throng the venues to witness their favourite events. A State-level appeal committee has been constituted to handle disputes over results.

Photo: C. Sureshkumar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 62nd Kerala State School Art Festival in Kollam on January 4, 2024.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

A choreographed performance of the official song of the State School Arts Festival led by actor and danseuse Asha Sharath and students during the fete’s inaugural function in Kollam on January 4, 2024.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 62nd Kerala State School Art Festival in Kollam on January 4, 2024.
Photo: C. Sureshkumar
