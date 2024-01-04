Kalolsavam 2024 in photos | Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam

January 04, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Over five days, the coastal town of Kollam is set to witness a spectacle of arts with some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events in the Kerala State School Arts Festival. Competitions will be held across 24 venues. The organisers have set up a 60,000-sq.ft pandal at Asramam Maidan that can accommodate over 10,000 persons at a time. Thousands of arts enthusiasts from across the region are expected to throng the venues to witness their favourite events. A State-level appeal committee has been constituted to handle disputes over results.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 62nd Kerala State School Art Festival in Kollam on January 4, 2024.