‘Kalolsava Vandi’ will ferry participants for free

January 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

All is set for the 61st State School Arts Festival to begin in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The 117.5 sovereign gold cup given to the winning district in the festival was brought to Kozhikode from Palakkad on Monday and was received by Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at Ramanattukara in the afternoon. It was later brought to the city in a procession and was exhibited at Mananchira Square for public viewing.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the food pavilion at Malabar Christian College Ground by taking the first sip of Payasam made by veteran caterer Pazhayidam Mohanan Namboothiri. The registration of participants has begun at the Government Model School, Mananchira.

The first set of participants who arrived at the Kozhikode railway station was accorded a grand welcome under the leadership of the Ministers and were transported to their accommodations in the ‘Kalolsava Vandi.’ These are special vehicles that offer free rides to the participants and their entourage between the venues, to their accommodation, as well as to the food pavilion.

The Education Minister told reporters here on Monday that over 9,000 students from all the 14 districts are taking part in the festival. The appeal entries have been minimal as the High Court has denied all the appeals so far. Instead, the court has issued a set of guidelines for the organisers to follow.

Meanwhile, 246 appeals were sanctioned by the Deputy Directors of Educations in each district as well as 28 by the Munsif courts. Mr. Sivankutty said that the Munsif Courts have sanctioned two types of appeals, one that offers the applicant all the rights to compete in his/her event, and another in which the results of the applicants will be declared only after a clearance from the court.