Kalluvathukkal panchayat in Kollam declared Constitution literate

December 23, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Kalluvathukkal grama panchayat in Ithikkara, Kollam has attained complete Constitution literacy as part of ‘The Citizen’, a Constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). The declaration was made by panchayat president S. Sudeepa after all residents of the LSG above the age of 10 were covered under the drive. While Preamble of the Constitution was installed in all households, government, semi-government and private schools and institutions, classes were conducted by dividing the 23 wards of the grama panchayat into clusters. Trained persons called senators were in charge of spreading awareness and conducting classes.