Kallikkad panchayat in Kerala capital observes hartal in protest against ESZ draft notification

A protest rally taken out at Kallikkad in connection with the hartal observed on Thursday against the Eco-Sensitive Zone draft notification. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 07, 2022 21:44 IST

Shops closed, vehicles blocked during dawn-to-dusk hartal

Ramping up pressure on the Kerala government, the Kallikkad grama panchayat observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal against the draft notification issued to declare an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Neyyar and the Peppara wildlife sanctuaries on Thursday.

It was only a few days ago that the Amboori grama panchayat had observed a hartal with regard to the issue that continued to roil local bodies in the region. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has convened a meeting of people’s representatives on Friday to discuss the issue and evolve the State’s response to the draft notification. Besides Amboori and Kallikkad, Aryanad, Kuttichal and Vithura are the other grama panchayats likely to be affected by the proposed norms.

While the Kallikkad grama panchayat is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an action council that comprised members cutting across political affiliations spearheaded the agitation against the Centre’s notification. Commercial establishments remained closed, while agitators blocked vehicles and diverted them towards other roads.

Seven out of 13 wards in the panchayat will come under the zone as proposed in the draft notification. Panchayat president Pantha Sreekumar, who chaired the action council, said nearly 2,000 families who resided in these wards could be affected by the regulations that are bound to impact their day-to-day activities.

The regulations are bound to scuttle the prospects of around 1,200 families who are yet to receive their title deeds in Kallikkad and Amboori grama panchayats, he said.

Besides, the restrictions could hamper cropping patterns in the region that, like Amboori, depends heavily on rubber plantations, he added.

While the agitation in the BJP-ruled local body against the Centre’s notification has raised eyebrows, Mr. Sreekumar refused to engage in the blame game. He, however, pointed out that the ESZ has been proposed on the basis of recommendations made by the State government in 2019.

Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran inaugurated a mass rally from the Neyyar Dam to Kallikkad and a protest meeting held later.