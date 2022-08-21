Kalleli-Kokkathodu stretch set to be restored

ADVERTISEMENT

Ending a long wait, the road connecting Kalleli and Kokkathodu villages in the forest-fringes of Pathanamthitta is finally getting a facelift.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas here on Sunday inaugurated works on restoring the eight km-long stretch. The State government has allotted ₹10 crore for repairing the road, which had been lying in shambles for several years.

Officials said the road was being upgraded to modern standards by constructing culverts along the sides and resurfacing with a width of five and a half meters.

The authorities , meanwhile, have also submitted proposals for construction of Athikayam-Mandamaruthi and Basto roads by including them in the Sabarimala Fund. Repair works worth ₹310 crore too are being carried out across Ranni.