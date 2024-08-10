Kallar dancing frog found in Ranni forest division

A team of zoologists from the State have found the presence of Kallar dancing frog (Micrixalus herrei) in the Ranni forest division. It is the first time that this unique dancing frog has been seen in the northern side of Shencottah Gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also called Kallar Torrent frog, M. herrei got its name as it was first found at Kallar, and its presence was limited to the south of the Shencottah Gap.

The zoologists team comprising Priya Thomas from BCM College, Kottayam; Gigi K. Joseph from Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha; and Sujith V. Gopalan from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, documented Kallar dancing frogs at Naranamthodu, Erumely, in the Ranni forest division in June 2023. They said a substantial population of Kallar dancing frogs was present in the forest streams of Ranni and Goodrical ranges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The finding was published as “A New Record of the Kallar Torrent Frog, Micrixalus herrei Myers 1942, from the Ranni Forest Division, Kerala, India” in the latest issue of an international open-access journal named Reptiles & Amphibians.

“The Shencottah Gap (9° N) acts as a biogeographic barrier and plays a substantial role in the region’s speciation,” said Dr. Gopalan.

Frogs belonging to this genus are known for their unique foot-flagging behavior, which gives them the common name dancing frogs. The tadpoles of these frogs live under the gravel beds of streams, making them elusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the findings of the Global Amphibian Assessment 2, 2022, Micrixalus is one of the most threatened genera of all Indo-Malayan genera and the fifth most threatened genus in the world, with 92% of its species in the threatened category.

This discovery underscores the importance of continued research and exploration in these biologically rich areas. “The finding not only adds to the known range of M. herrei but also highlights the unique biodiversity of the Ranni forest division,” said Ms. Thomas.

Dr. Joseph emphasised the importance of this discovery for conservation efforts. “Identifying and documenting species in various regions is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies. Each new record helps build a more comprehensive understanding of our ecosystem,” he said.

Dr. Gopalan noted the significance of the finding in the context of previous research. “The fact that M. herrei was only known from the south of the Shencottah Gap prior to this discovery highlights the potential for undiscovered biodiversity in other regions. The work demonstrates that there is much more to learn about the range and distribution of amphibian diversity in Kerala,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.