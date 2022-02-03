Kallambalam deaths: one person arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 February 2022 23:22 IST

Police await scientific evidence in murder/suicide case of three persons

The Kallambalam police, which have been investigating the inter-connected deaths of three people over one-and-a-half days, recorded the arrest of a friend of the deceased trio on Thursday.

While the police have appeared to have pieced together the puzzle, their findings hinged on scientific findings that have kept the sleuths waiting for conclusive evidence.

The mystery pertained to the deaths of Ajikumar, a head clerk with the Public Works Department, and his friends Ajith and Binuraj within a span of 33 hours from around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Ajikumar had been found stabbed outside his house, while Ajith was mowed down by a pick-up truck early Tuesday. Binuraj, a gym instructor, purportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a KSRTC bus a few hours later.

According to the police, it later emerged that Ajikumar had been stabbed by Binuraj, his neighbour, while both were under the influence of alcohol. Binuraj allegedly took the extreme step on fearing an imminent arrest in the case.

A fourth friend, identified as Sajeev Kumar, 51, of Manamboor, has now been arrested for the alleged murder of Ajith. The duo was part of the group that had consumed liquor with Ajikumar shortly before his murder.

After learning of his death, the rest of the group gathered the next night for another booze party. Besides Sajeev and Ajith, the police identified the other members as Vinod, Pramod, Aji and Jacqueline. Sajeev was apparently incensed after some of them accused him of having involvement in the murder. Shortly after the group had dispersed, Sajeev drove his pick-up van towards the group and killed Ajith in the process. While Pramod sustained critical injuries, Jacqueline was also hospitalised for treatment.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath, there has been information that Ajikumar has been at odds with Binuraj over a long-running issue. “All possible angles are being explored to ascertain the circumstances that led to the murder. Ajikumar had met at least 12 people at various junctures on the day he was killed. The motive is yet to be ascertained,” she said.

