Kallambalam accident: driver arrested

March 09, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallambalam police on Thursday recorded the arrest of the driver whose car rammed a group of students a day ago, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

The police identified the accused as Biju of Anchalumoodu in Kollam. His car hit several college students while they were waiting for a bus. One of the students, Sreshta M. Vijay of Attingal, a postgraduate student, succumbed to her injuries.

In a related incident, a youth allegedly committed suicide shortly after he attended the final rites of the deceased in Attingal.

According to the police, Aswin Raj, 22, of Alamcode, was found hanging in his bedroom by his parents. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. The body was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

