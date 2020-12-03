Kallamala: much ado about nothing

Kozhikode

03 December 2020 21:29 IST

Mullappally agrees to withdraw his nominee

To get a bad press over seat-sharing is not too new in any polls in Kerala. And of that matter it has invariably attracted the Congress party.

For almost a week after the last date of withdrawal of nominations ended, the seat of Kallamala division in Vadakara block became a bone of contention between KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and K. Muraleedhraan, MP. The issue even created some ripples in the party at the State-level.

The controversy over Kallamala began after Mr. Ramachandran nominated his protégé and local leader K.P. Jayakumar to contest the seat after the Congress-led United Democratic Front in alliance with the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) fielded a common candidate C. Sugathan to take on the CPI(M) contestant.

Both the candidates commenced electioneering even as the Congress senior leaders adamantly stuck to their stand. In the previous elections, the CPI(M) had won the seat while Congress emerged victorious in the 2010 polls. After wrangling over the issue, Mr. Ramachandran on Thursday agreed to withdraw his nominee.

Mr. Ramachandran wanted the Congress to contest the seat because he felt that it is an emotional issue as it is his native place. Also the party has been contesting the division for several times.

During his visit to Kozhikode, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy expressed his displeasure over the dispute. RMP leader K.K. Rema had also joined the issue saying that the Congress nominee in the fray would help their bitter political foe win the seat.

While the controversy was raging, perhaps it was the CPI(M) having fun at the expense of its rivals. Now the Congress candidate will have to do another door-to-door canvassing just to reverse his campaigning work.