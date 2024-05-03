GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakkadal alert: Coastal parts of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu warned of likely ocean swells

INCOIS, the central agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, has advised people to safely moor fishing vessels in harbours

May 03, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and other weather agencies have advised people to stay away from danger zones as per instructions of authorities, as the rough sea conditions are likely to intensify.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and other weather agencies have advised people to stay away from danger zones as per instructions of authorities, as the rough sea conditions are likely to intensify. | Photo Credit: C. Suresh Kumar

The coastal areas of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are likely to experience the 'kallakkadal' phenomenon – the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves – from 2.30 a.m. on May 4 (Saturday) to 11.30 p.m. on May 5 (Sunday), weather agencies said, issuing alerts to fishermen and coastal residents.

"There is a possibility of rough seas due to high waves of 0.5 to 1.5 metres during this period," according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Swell waves inundate coastal areas in southern, central Kerala

INCOIS, the central agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, advised people to safely moor their fishing vessels in the harbour.

In a statement, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and other weather agencies advised people to stay away from danger zones as per the instructions of the authorities, as the rough sea conditions are likely to intensify.

"Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured," they said in a statement here.

The agencies also advised people to avoid trips to the beach and completely stay away from activities at sea.

The term 'kallakkadal' literally means a sea that comes suddenly like a thief.

INCOIS has said the swells result from strong winds in the southern part of the Indian Ocean at certain times, and that they occur suddenly without any particular indications or warning. Hence the name 'kallakkadal'.

