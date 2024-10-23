Kallai river revival project launched

Mayor Beena Philip launched the ₹12.97-crore project for the revival of the Kallai river on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Beena called for the cooperation and support of all local people and people’s representatives in reviving a dying river and restoring its past glory.

“The project is both a relief and hope. We have wanted this to happen for years. However, it was only the sixth tender floated for the contract that came to fruition,” she said, adding that there were no takers for the first three tenders, while the applicants quoted exorbitant sums in the next two attempts.

The dredging work over the 4.5 km from Kaduppini to Kothi will be carried out by the Mumbai-based West Coast Dredging Company, which has years of experience in the field. The Mayor said that the garbage and accumulated sand dredged from the bottom of the river will be deposited about 5 km deep in the sea.

“Several people had expressed apprehension about how the huge dredging machine could be moved beneath the various bridges across the river. It will be dismantled and then moved, only to be reassembled later”, the Mayor said. The work will begin as soon as the hydraulic survey is completed, she added.

MLA Ahmed Devarkovil, who presided over the event, said that the project is the result of 14 years of efforts by the Corporation and the people’s representatives of the region. “With this project, the banks of Kallai will once again be clean and beautiful”, he said.

Deputy Mayor C.P.Musafir Ahamed said that Kallai is the most polluted river in the state, with waste flowing in through different canals and drains. The lack of water flow in the river is cited as the reason for the recurring water logging in the city. Hence it is very necessary to ensure the smooth flow of the river, he said. He also pointed out the need for several Sewage Treatment Plants in the city to prevent further pollution of the rivers. He said that the Corporation has not dropped the plans for STPs in the coastal area, but only changed the location.

Chief Engineer of the Department of Irrigation Sivadasan.M presented the project report on the occasion.

