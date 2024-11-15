ADVERTISEMENT

Kallai river restoration work likely to begin in January

Published - November 15, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ongoing survey to determine the extend of sand deposit is expected to be completed by December; panel raises concerns over the outdated survey method calling it an “eyewash”

The Hindu Bureau

Kallai, which flows through the heart of Kozhikode city, has been deemed the most polluted river in the State in a report of the Central Pollution Control Board.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The restoration work on the Kallai river is set to begin by January if the ongoing survey to determine the extent of sand deposits progresses as planned. Gireesh Kumar U.K., Executive Engineer, Department of Irrigation, said that the survey was expected to be completed by the end of December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey, which began a week ago from the shores beneath the Kothi bridge where sand deposits are substantial, is being conducted using traditional levelling instruments. “We cannot use the echo sounder here due to the thickness of the deposit,” said Mr. Gireesh Kumar. He added that in some areas, the survey had to be conducted manually, depending on the characteristics of the river.

Once the amount of sand to be removed is determined, the Irrigation department will submit a survey quantity report to the chief technical examiner, whose approval is required to proceed with further activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Kallai River Protection Committee had alleged that the survey being conducted did not align with the terms outlined in the project contract. “The contract specifies a hydrographic survey using an echo sounder, but the method currently being used is outdated,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, general secretary of the committee. He also termed the survey as “an eyewash.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The project to restore the river was launched on October 22. It involves the removal of sand and garbage deposits, with a thickness of up to two metres, from the river basin along a 4.2 km stretch of the Kallai River, from Kaduppini to Kothi bridge. West Coast Dredging Company has been awarded the ₹12.98 crore contract for the project, which has long been a dream of the local community.

According to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board, the Kallai River, once the lifeline of the timber trade in Kozhikode, is now the most polluted river in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US