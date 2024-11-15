Kallai river restoration work likely to begin in January

The restoration work on the Kallai river is set to begin by January if the ongoing survey to determine the extent of sand deposits progresses as planned. Gireesh Kumar U.K., Executive Engineer, Department of Irrigation, said that the survey was expected to be completed by the end of December.

The survey, which began a week ago from the shores beneath the Kothi bridge where sand deposits are substantial, is being conducted using traditional levelling instruments. “We cannot use the echo sounder here due to the thickness of the deposit,” said Mr. Gireesh Kumar. He added that in some areas, the survey had to be conducted manually, depending on the characteristics of the river.

Once the amount of sand to be removed is determined, the Irrigation department will submit a survey quantity report to the chief technical examiner, whose approval is required to proceed with further activities.

Earlier, the Kallai River Protection Committee had alleged that the survey being conducted did not align with the terms outlined in the project contract. “The contract specifies a hydrographic survey using an echo sounder, but the method currently being used is outdated,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, general secretary of the committee. He also termed the survey as “an eyewash.”

The project to restore the river was launched on October 22. It involves the removal of sand and garbage deposits, with a thickness of up to two metres, from the river basin along a 4.2 km stretch of the Kallai River, from Kaduppini to Kothi bridge. West Coast Dredging Company has been awarded the ₹12.98 crore contract for the project, which has long been a dream of the local community.

According to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board, the Kallai River, once the lifeline of the timber trade in Kozhikode, is now the most polluted river in the State.

